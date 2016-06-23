A Supposedly Feminist Website

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

10/13/15
5:00 PM
9

Yoko Ono: John Lennon Wanted to Sleep With Men

Mark Shrayber
169
9

Yoko Ono, the 82-year-old experimental artist and widow of John Lennon, just revealed some interesting things about her late husband—namely that he was bisexual, and would have liked to have had sex with men, but just never found one that was good enough for him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

9/22/15
11:35 AM
26

Kim Davis Thinks It's Sad That Marriage Matters So Much to Gays

Mark Shrayber
381
26

Kim Davis has only been back at work for a week, but she’s found a way to keep her spotlight. Not only has she had another complaint filed against her for interfering with her deputies’ issuing of marriage licenses, but she also gave her first big interview to ABC, in which she made it clear that she has zero respect

Advertisement

Advertisement