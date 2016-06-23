Security at this year’s NY Heritage of Pride Parade will come with a strong display of solidarity with the LGBT community. It’s nice to see the police lead with an inclusive example, and frankly, the car looks good this way.
Hot on the heels of this morning’s announcement that same-sex marriage is now legal in Ireland, the first gay couple to be lawfully wed has come forward to make their long-term relationship legal. Cormac Gollogly and Richard Dowling have been together for 12 years and couldn’t be happier that their partnership is…
The American Civil Liberties Union and the Department of Justice are locked in a battle over Chelsea Manning’s hair length. The DOJ says Manning, currently serving 35 years for leaking classified military documents, can’t be permitted to grow her hair longer than two inches. Her hair could pose “pose a significant…
According to the editors of Out magazine, the publication’s annual 100 issue is meant to showcase a snapshot of the past year in LGBT+ history, with the community’s biggest movers and shakers getting some well-deserved recognition for both bravery and achievement. This year, the cover belongs to President Obama, the…
Kevin Swanson, the Drudge Report headline who morphed into a Colorado pastor, is a homophobe in the truest sense of the word. He’s actually afraid of gay people! Like, this guy is afraid of gay people in the same way many gay people are afraid of the inevitable cancellation of RuPaul’s Drag Race.
In a world in which HIV is no longer a certain death sentence or a crisis, many countries are relaxing the blood donation bans put in place to prevent gay men from donating potentially infected bodily fluids. France is the latest nation to announce that it will allow homosexuals to donate blood more freely, joining…
A transgender student in Illinois has won a two-year victory: the Obama administration has found that her school violated Title IX by refusing to let her have full access to the women’s bathrooms and locker rooms due to the fact that she had not fully transitioned. The report, released on Monday by the Office for…
Last May, Thomas Hamm, a gay man, visited his partner at New York City’s Rikers Island. After the two men kissed in the visitor’s room, he claims guards called him a “faggot” and beat him up—resulting in fractured bones and head trauma. This week—nearly 18 months later—Lambda Legal announced they have filed suit…
Stephenie Meyer recently demonstrated that taking one of your old novels and “rewriting” it as a gender-bent retelling can be a lucrative way to appeal to one’s fans. But what if the story that you’re writing up isn’t yours to begin with? A romance novelist specializing in gay fiction has just been uncovered as a…
Gus Kenworthy, the 24-year-old Olympic skier who became every Jezebel employee’s imaginary boyfriend after adopting all those puppies in Sochi, came out as gay today. He made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning, after which people shared their support, love, and, of course, unquenchable thirst.
On Friday, Jae Irizarry was elected homecoming queen of Trenton Central High School, making her the first transgender student in the city’s history to hold the title. Two days later, The Trentonian published a story written by Penny Ray questioning the validity of the results, reporting that “sources with intimate…
Yoko Ono, the 82-year-old experimental artist and widow of John Lennon, just revealed some interesting things about her late husband—namely that he was bisexual, and would have liked to have had sex with men, but just never found one that was good enough for him.
Early Tuesday morning in Philadelphia, a transgender woman was jumped by at least five men and fatally shot twice in the back.
Those wily gays have done it again: They’ve taken advantage of some poor (relatively; they’ve got nearly $900,000 of supporters’ money) god-fearing Christians and forced them to bake a pizza pie for the most awful masquerade of sin: A gay wedding.
A self-described pastor who tried to drown out President Obama’s second inauguration with shouting has pleaded guilty to trying to drown out the Supreme Court’s same-sex marriage ruling with shouting. He faces up to one year in prison. That will probably not deter him from future shouting.
For once, Kim Davis was telling the truth! Kinda! The embattled Rowan County Clerk, who’s desperately trying to maintain her fifteen minutes of fame, recently told interviewers that she had “gay friends” who respect her decisions. Turns out she does have gay friends. One gay friend. And he doesn’t even like her that…
Kim Davis has only been back at work for a week, but she’s found a way to keep her spotlight. Not only has she had another complaint filed against her for interfering with her deputies’ issuing of marriage licenses, but she also gave her first big interview to ABC, in which she made it clear that she has zero respect…
Kathleen Tonn is many things: She’s a failed Senate contender, she’s a fan of slouchy hats, she’s a prop enthusiast, and she’s also completely and irrevocably mad, as can be seen from her wonderful testimony at an an assembly meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, during which she vehemently protested non-discrimination. No…
